6 kidnap suspects arrested; collected ransom, killed victim

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—Men of Ogun State Police Command have arrested six suspected kidnappers, who lured a man, Femi Olatunji, from his home in Isheri area of Ogun State to Igbokoda, Ondo State, and killed him after they had collected ransom.

The suspects, who ran a six-man kidnapping syndicate led by a 23-year-old man, were said to had struck a relationship with the victim on social media and lured him to their base in Igbokoda on Friday, May 12.

Parading the suspects in Abeokuta, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, said the wife of the victim had reported the kidnap of her husband to the police on the said date.

He said immediately the command’s detectives, men of the Anti-kidnapping unit and Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, were deployed.

Iliyasu said it was later discovered that the gang had lured the victim, who was a surveyor, from his Isheri home to Igbokoda.

The CP said based on the information received about the notorious kidnap gang, the operatives stormed their hideout at Igbokoda, where they engaged the hoodlums in a gun battle that lasted for about two hours.

He, however, explained that the suspected kidnappers succumbed to the firepower of the police and six members of the gang were arrested.

Iliyasu said investigation into the case revealed that the suspects collected some amount of money from the family of the victim, but instead of releasing him, they killed him and dumped his body in a river behind the Holy Trinity African Primary School, Igbokoda.

Iliyasu added that autopsy would be performed on the corpse.

The leader of the kidnap gang, who confessed to newsmen that they strangled the victim inside one of the abandoned classrooms in the primary school, refused to give any reason for the action.

He also confessed he was the one who lured the victim to Igbokoda through their chats in the social media.

