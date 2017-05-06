6 Signs of Emotional Intelligence
Emotional intelligence is a different kind of intelligence that involves being able to identify emotions (in yourself and in others) to understand their effect and use that information to guide your feelings, thinking and behaviors. Emotional intelligence is a skill that is sharpened with practice; no one is born with the automatic tendency or ability […]
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!