6 wrestlers for ECOWAS Traditional Wrestling Tournament in Senegal
The Traditional Sports Federation of Nigeria (TSFN) has selected six athletes for the 8th ECOWAS Wrestling tournament in Senegal. The federation’s Secretary, Etim Udokang, made the disclosure to the Nigerian Pilot on Thursday in Abuja, adding that the selection was done at the national trials in Bayelsa. Udokang said the trial was for the senior […]
