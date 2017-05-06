Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

6-Year Old Boy Allegedly Brutalised by his Stepfather in Calabar

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Basic Rights Counsel, “a Not-For-profit organization that promotes and safeguards the rights of children in Nigeria,by providing Legal and Psycho-social support,” has said that it rescued a 6-year old boy who was brutalised by his stepfather in Calabar, the Cross River state capital. Basic Rights Counsel posted on Instagram: “This is Emmanuel, a 6-year old boy whose […]

The post 6-Year Old Boy Allegedly Brutalised by his Stepfather in Calabar appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.