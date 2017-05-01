Pages Navigation Menu

60 policemen benefit from U.S. anti-bomb training

The U.S. on Monday  began an anti-bomb training for 60 Nigerian police officers to equip them to clear explosives from reclaimed communities in the North-East and ensure safe return of citizens. The Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Idris Ibrahim, said at the commencement of the four-week training in Lagos that the communities are in Borno, […]

