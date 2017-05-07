6000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean in two days – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
6000 migrants rescued in Mediterranean in two days
Daily Mail
Some 6,000 migrants hoping to head to Europe were rescued in the Mediterranean on Friday and Saturday in dozens of frantic operations coordinated by the Italian coastguard. Some 3,000 were picked up Saturday by the navy, coastguard, EU border …
