67 bandits surrenders arms in Sokoto State

67 bandits have surrendered their arms in Isa Local Government of Sokoto State, according to its Chairman, retired Col. Garba Moyi. The Chairman told Pressmen in Sokoto on Sunday that the arms were surrendered under an Amnesty Programme of the state government, headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Bashir Garba. Isa Local …

The post 67 bandits surrenders arms in Sokoto State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

