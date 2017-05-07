7.6m cars putting undue pressure on roads, causing accidents – FRSC

The Corps Marshal of Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, on Monday said the number of cars in the country was putting undue pressure on the nation’s road network, thereby causing accidents. Oyeyemi said Nigeria has over 7.6 million cars plying through its 204, 000-kilometer road network. “These statistics show that there is high […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

