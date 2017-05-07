7 Feared Dead In Another Suicide Bomb Attack In Borno

The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the death of seven persons after two suspected female suicide bombers attacked Mandarari ward in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

Speaking on Friday with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri, Malam Murtala Ibrahim of the Borno Police Command Public Relations Unit, said the attack took place on Thursday.

He said: “Yesterday at about 22.45 hours, two suspected female suicide bombers detonated explosives strapped to their bodies at Mandarari ward in Konduga LGA, killing themselves and five others. “Six persons sustained various degrees of injuries. “The corpses and injured persons were evacuated to General Hospital Konduga, and normalcy restored to the area.”

It would be recalled, three suspected female suicide bombers were killed while attempting to attack a military outpost near Muna garage in the outskirt of Maiduguri on Wednesday.

