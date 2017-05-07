7 not 10,000 candidates were arrested in Anambra during exams – JAMB
The Joint Admissions Matriculations Board (JAMB) said seven, not 10,000 candidates were arrested for their involvement in malpractices during this year’s exams. It said it is falsehood that as much as 10,000 candidates who sat for its exams in Anambra were arrested for malpractices. JAMB coordinator in Anambra state, Mrs Lynda Aja-Nwachukwu, said the true […]
