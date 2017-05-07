7 Resistance Band Exercises You Can Try at Home for a Perfect Body Shape

Do you ever feel like there’s just not enough time in the day to pack everything up, drive across town, and head to the gym for a good workout? Having so many responsibilities these days (like long work hours, children, or pets) makes going to the gym more complicated and seemingly impossible. If you’re one of those people who have a hard time getting to the gym, resistance band exercises could be your answer to a toned and healthy body.

You Can Easily Turn Your Home into a Gym Room With Resistance Bands

Resistance bands are some of the most versatile and easy exercise equipment you can find. They come in many different lengths, sizes, and strengths for challenging workouts and are relatively inexpensive for an entire set. Also, they are extremely portable and easy to store, making them perfect for stowing away at home and bringing them along on your vacation or to the gym. Keep reading for 7 of the best resistance band exercise ideas!

1. Squat

via POPSUGAR

Tones butt and legs

The Move: Stand on the band with feet spread hip-width apart. Holding the handles of the band in each hand, bring them up just above each shoulder to get tension in the band. Slowly squat like you are sitting in a chair with your chest up, keeping your abs tight and hands above the shoulders. Rise back up to standing position and repeat!

2. Woodchopper

via POPSUGAR

Tones shoulders, abs, butt, and legs

The Move: Anchor your band to a low anchor, like a table leg or lower doorway, about a foot off the floor. Stand so the anchor point is on your right with your feet a little wider than hip width. While holding the band handle in both hands at your right hip, bend at the knees and hips, so your thighs are parallel to the floor (like you’re sitting in a chair). Now stand and twist your torso to the left, pulling your arms diagonally across body towards left shoulder, up and outwards. Hold for a second and then return to the start position and repeat for 15 reps on each side.

3. Ski Jump

via prevention.com

Tones shoulders, abs, butt, and legs

The Move: Find an anchor for your band that is above your head (like the top of a doorway). Facing your anchor point, hold your band handles in each hand, palms down, and feet at hip width apart. Start by lowering into a deep sitting position (squat) while simultaneously bringing arms down to your sides. Hold this position for a second and return to start position.

4. Upright Row

Tones shoulders, back, and legs

The Move: Start by standing on your band with feet hip-width apart. Crisscross the band in front of you, and hold the crisscrossed handles in each hand in front of your body. Bend knees into a squat. With tension in the exercise band, slowly raise your hands up towards your chin and hold for a second, feeling the burn in your shoulders and upper back. Slowly lower down to starting position and repeat.

5. Biceps Curl

via POPSUGAR

Tones biceps

The Move: Stand evenly on your exercise band using both feet with feet hip-width apart and handles in each hand. With hands in starting position down at your sides, keep your upper arms still and bend forearms at the elbow, raising the bands up towards your shoulders. Lower and repeat.

6. Triceps Kickback

via askdeniza.com

Tones shoulders and triceps

The Move: Start by standing with your feet a few inches apart and with the band under both feet. With a handle in both hands, bend at the hips, so your upper body is almost parallel to the floor. Starting with your upper arms parallel to the floor and lower arms at a 90-degree angle, slowly raise your lower arms towards your hips with palms facing the ceiling. Lower and repeat for more reps.

7. Reverse Crunch

via Fit Gent

Tones back, abs, and thighs

The Move: Attach the exercise band to a secure low anchor about a foot off the ground. Lie on your back facing the anchor and wrap the band around the tops of both feet. With your knees at a 90-degree angle, pull your knees towards your shoulders, contracting your abdominal muscles. Slowly return to start and do 15 to 20 reps.

Putting it all together

Now that you have the tools for an easy and portable workout plan, it’s time to put it all together. Using these resistance band exercises as an entire workout will give you a great total body burn. Shoot for 2-3 sets of 15-20 reps each. Do this 3 to 5 times per week to start toning up those lax muscles.

Not only will resistance band exercises strengthen and tone your entire body, but they’ll also help give you more energy and confidence as you start to see results. Resistance band exercises can make your workouts more convenient and fun, helping you to stick with your exercise plan in the long run.

