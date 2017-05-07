Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

7 Things About Moji Olaiya You Should Know

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A socking sad news brok today about Popular Yoruba Nollywood Actress, Moji Olaiya who died at the age of 42, barely 2-months after giving birth a baby.

She passed away in Canada on the 17th of May, 2017. Here are seven things you should know about the late actress, courtesy Pulseng.
1. Moji Olaiya was born on February 27, 1975, to highlife maestro Victor Olaiya.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

2. 18 years after her first child, Adunoluwa, the late actress welcomed another child on March 17, 2017, in Canada.

3. Olaiya made her acting debut in the Wale Adenuga Super Story production, “No Pain No Gain,” in which she played Ireti. She made her indigenous movie debut in the Yoruba movie, “Agunbaniro”.

The post 7 Things About Moji Olaiya You Should Know appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.