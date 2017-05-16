70% of Nigerians in rural areas lack access to quality medicines, says PMGMAN – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
70% of Nigerians in rural areas lack access to quality medicines, says PMGMAN
Vanguard
Nigerian pharmaceutical manufacturers say 70 per cent of Nigerians living in the hinterlands have no access to quality medicines, blaming the development on the limited number of manufacturers and other stakeholders in the rural areas. ADVERTISING.
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!