76, The Wedding Party win 2017 NollywoodWeek Public Choice Award – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
76, The Wedding Party win 2017 NollywoodWeek Public Choice Award
Vanguard
The NollywoodWeek Film Festival has announced Tuesday that The Wedding Party and 76 have jointly received the 2017 NollywoodWeek Public Choice Award. Nigerian singer Banky Wellington attends “The Wedding Party” premiere during the 2016 …
'The Wedding Party' Trailer Reveals Romantic Comedy Shot Entirely in One Take
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!