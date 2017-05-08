8 Deaths Recorded Since Meningitis Outbreak in Kaduna – Commissioner

The Kaduna State Government says it has recorded eight deaths since the outbreak of Cerebro Spinal Meningitis (CSM) which was reported in parts of the country in January. The state Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Paul Dogo, confirmed this when he spoke with newsmen in Kaduna on Monday. Dogo said that the state had recorded the […]

