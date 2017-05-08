8 Ethiopians charged with leaking information to terrorist groups

Eight Ethiopians have been charged on suspicion with leaking secret political and economic information to leaders of terror groups, according to report by the Ethiopia state-affiliated media outlet — Radio, Fana in Addis Ababa on Monday.

The report says the eight will stand trial in Ethiopian Federal High Court, charged with leaking information they gathered while attending government meetings in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa and Oromia regional state.

The charge sheets state that the defendants used email and telephone calls to leak security and classified information on meetings they attended during a six-year period from 2010 to 2016.

They were also alleged to have provided list of journalists and government officials for the groups to take action against them.

The report, however, did not mention any specific terror groups the individuals were allegedly associating with.

The post 8 Ethiopians charged with leaking information to terrorist groups appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

