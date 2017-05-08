Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

8 IMPORTANT things we learned from Osinbajo’s May 1 speech – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

8 IMPORTANT things we learned from Osinbajo's May 1 speech
NAIJ.COM
With President Buhari conspicuously absent and silent on May 1, 2017, Yemi Osinbajo gave a speech at The Platform, parts of which generated a lot of conversations among Nigerians. Below are 10 things he mentioned in the speech: 1. Economy …
Nigeria plans to set up national airline, develop aviation capacityReuters Africa

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.