8 injured, 32 arrested as violence trails students’ union election

Eight persons sustained various degrees of injuries while 32 others were arrested as elections of new executives into the Students Union Government (SUG) of College of Education, Kangere, Bauchi State turned violent on Wednesday. Haruna Mohammed, the spokesman of Bauchi Police Command said in a statement that election turned violent as it assumed ethno/religious dimension. Though the election was subsequently postponed to avert a breakdown of law and order, the Police spokesperson said hoodlums and misguided elements in their hundreds from the school and neighbouring Community went on a rampage and blocked Bauchi- Gombe Federal highway harassing innocent citizens.

