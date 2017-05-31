Pages Navigation Menu

80 persons killed in a bomb blast near foreign embassies in Afghanistan

A huge explosion hit near the German Embassy in Kabul on Wednesday morning, killing at least 80 people and injuring 300 others in a highly secure diplomatic area, Afghan officials said. Video from the scene showed a towering plume of black smoke and emergency vehicles speeding toward it. Soldiers in fatigues stood with guns drawn …

