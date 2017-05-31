80 persons killed in a bomb blast near foreign embassies in Afghanistan

A huge explosion hit near the German Embassy in Kabul on Wednesday morning, killing at least 80 people and injuring 300 others in a highly secure diplomatic area, Afghan officials said. Video from the scene showed a towering plume of black smoke and emergency vehicles speeding toward it. Soldiers in fatigues stood with guns drawn …

The post 80 persons killed in a bomb blast near foreign embassies in Afghanistan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

