80 suspected cult members arrested in Anambra State

80 people were arrested by the Anambra Police Command for cultism-related crimes between January and April. This information was passed by, Christopher Bassey, Commander of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SPACS) who told journalists in Onitsha on Sunday that the command also secured 80 convictions. Mr. Bassey, a chief superintendent of police, said the convicted cultists …

