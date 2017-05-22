Pages Navigation Menu

80 suspected cult members arrested in Anambra State

Posted on May 22, 2017

80 people were arrested by the Anambra Police Command  for cultism-related crimes between January and April. This information was passed by, Christopher Bassey, Commander of the Special Anti-Cultism Squad (SPACS) who told journalists in Onitsha on Sunday that the command also secured 80 convictions. Mr. Bassey, a chief superintendent of police, said the convicted cultists …

