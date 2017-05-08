Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

800,000 IDPs benefit from UNDP cash transfer in North-East

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

About 800,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the North-East have benefited from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) cash transfer, Mr Joerg Kuehnel, the Regional Coordinator has said. Kuehnel told the Nigerian Pilot Monday in Maiduguri that the beneficiaries were carefully selected for the programme. “We have done direct cash transfer as part of our […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.