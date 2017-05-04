81 ghost workers discovered in Benue

The Salary Verification Committee set up by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom to look into the bloated wage bill of the state, has revealed that the state government lost over N1.4bn to irregular payments of salaries, between June 2015 and October 2016. Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Tertsegha Ikyaabo, announced this on Wednesday, when he […]

81 ghost workers discovered in Benue

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

