81 ghost workers discovered in Benue
The Salary Verification Committee set up by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom to look into the bloated wage bill of the state, has revealed that the state government lost over N1.4bn to irregular payments of salaries, between June 2015 and October 2016. Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Tertsegha Ikyaabo, announced this on Wednesday, when he […]
81 ghost workers discovered in Benue
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!