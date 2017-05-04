Pages Navigation Menu

81 ghost workers discovered in Benue

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Salary Verification Committee set up by Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom to look into the bloated wage bill of the state, has revealed that the state government lost over N1.4bn to irregular payments of salaries, between June 2015 and October 2016. Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Tertsegha Ikyaabo, announced this on Wednesday, when he […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

