82 Chibok Girls: #BBOG, Dogara Hail Buhari, Security Agencies

The Bring Back Our Girls Group (BBOG) on Sunday commended the President Muhammadu Buhari led Federal Government and security agencies on the release of the 82 Chibok girls.

The commendation was issued in a statement signed by the Convener of the group, Mrs Oby Ezekwesili on Sunday in Abuja.

“The Nigerian Presidency has confirmed that 82 of our missing 195 Chibok Girls have been released via a negotiated deal. ”The efforts were through the combined effort of security agencies, the military, the government of Switzerland, the Red Cross, local and international NGOs.” She said the group members were delighted by the good news which followed the release of 21 girls in October 2016. “We commend Mr President, the Federal Government and all the other partners for this heartwarming development. “We are also glad that the statement from the Presidency makes a strong commitment to rescuing the remaining 113 of our Chibok Girls that are still captives of terrorists.”

“These dear daughters of ours have seen the worst the world has to offer. It is now time for them to experience the best…” #ChibokGirls pic.twitter.com/N9ETBQSaNy — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) May 7, 2017

Also commending the federal government, the Convener, Nigeria Young Women Political Forum, Hajia Zainab Mohammed, while chatting with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), lauded the efforts of the federal government in securing the release of the girls.

“I am excited that the Nigeria security team are doing all they could to ensure our daughters are brought back from captivity. I am happy for the parents who are being reunited with their loved ones.”

She said the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in collaboration with Ministry of Health should work together to provide the girls and their parents adequate psychological counselling.

In the same vein, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has described the release of 82 Chibok school girls as delightful and heartening, while commending President Buhari for the feat.

Dogara, in a statement issued in Bauchi on Sunday by his media aide, Mr Turaki Hassan, also commended the efforts of security agencies and others involved in the negotiation process.

“Last month, the House of Representatives adopted a motion, urging the Executive to expedite negotiation for the release of the schoolgirls who remained in captivity, and the news of the release of 82 Chibok girls is delightful, to say the least. “President Buhari has further proven that he is a man of his words, as he could have used the initial inaction by the previous administration as an excuse to not take action, but he didn’t. “It has been said in many quarters that true leadership is defined not by apportioning blame, but by solving challenges irrespective of their genesis, and the President deserves all commendation for this feat. “It is extremely gladdening that these 82 girls will finally be reunited with their families. “It is my ardent hope that they get the required medical attention, and that the other girls and all others who remained in captivity are released soon,” Dogara said.

The post 82 Chibok Girls: #BBOG, Dogara Hail Buhari, Security Agencies appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

