Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

82 Chibok girls: FG did not pay any ransom to Boko Haram – Lai Mohammed

Posted on May 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed has denied reports that a ransom of two million euro was paid by the Federal Government of Nigeria to terrorist group, Boko Haram for the release of the 82 Chibok girls. He said this in a response to a BBC claim that Boko Haram received the ransom as part […]

82 Chibok girls: FG did not pay any ransom to Boko Haram – Lai Mohammed

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.