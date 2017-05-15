Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

82 Chibok girls to meet their parents‎ Friday

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Chairman, Chibok Community in Abuja, Hosea Tsambido, has revealed that the Federal Government has invited parents of the recently freed Chibok girls to meet with their daughters on Friday. The decision was taken after some representatives of the Chibok community, who met with the Federal Government last week, were given photographs of the girls […]

82 Chibok girls to meet their parents‎ Friday

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.