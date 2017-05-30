82 Chibok Girls to return home in September

The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development for Rehabilitation, Aisha Alhassan, has said the released Chibok girls would remain under government’s care until September when they would be reintegrated into school at the commencement of the new academic session She said this on Tuesday (today) when the Department of State Services handed over the …

