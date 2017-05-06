Pages Navigation Menu

82 ChibokGirls have been freed — Lai Mohammed

Daily Trust

82 ChibokGirls have been freed — Lai Mohammed
Daily Trust
By Latifat Opoola | Publish Date: May 6 2017 10:10PMSegun Adeyemi , the Media aide to minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Saturday evening confirmed on his facebook page that 82 of the remaining 195 girls in Boko Haram's …
