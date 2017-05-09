82 Division in Owerri ready to conduct annual range classification exercise

In the rekindle spirit of professionalism especially in weapons handling, the 82 Division Nigerian Army will conduct its Annual Range Classification Exercise at the 34 Brigade Military Range in Owerri, Imo State.

The training/exercise for the year 2017 is scheduled to start from Monday 8 – Friday 12 May, 2017 for both officers and soldiers of the Headquarters 82 Division.

The exercise is meant to ascertain the serviceability of some weapons in the Division’s inventory and to improve on the performance of individual soldier’s skills in weapons handling. Similarly, through such exercises, the agility, preparedness and effectiveness of a soldier in mastery of assigned weapon (s) are professionally tested.

All necessary arrangements for the safety of lives and properties during the exercise have been put in place. Consequently, members of the public particularly the inhabitants of Obinze community and surrounding villages are advised to keep off from the general exercise area (34 Brigade Military Range).

The publics are also requested not to panic for seeing sporadic movements of army vehicles and troops on the stated dates. However, people are hereby encouraged to go about their normal duties unhindered.

In view of this, you are please requested to disseminate this important information to the general public in both English and Igbo languages.

The post 82 Division in Owerri ready to conduct annual range classification exercise appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

