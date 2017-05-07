82 released Chibok girls enroute Abuja to meet President Buhari

The 82 Chibok girls released by the Boko Haram sect on Saturday have arrived the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this on his Twitter handle, @FemAdesina. The presidential spokesman said the girls were received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on …

The post 82 released Chibok girls enroute Abuja to meet President Buhari appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

