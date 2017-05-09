84 works compete for $100000 NLNG prize – The Nation Newspaper
84 works compete for $100000 NLNG prize
The Nation Newspaper
One hundred and eighty-four entries will be competing for this year's edition of the Nigeria Prize for Literature sponsored by Nigeria LNG Limited. The entries, which focuses on poetry, were handed over to the advisory board chaired by Professor …
