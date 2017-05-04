85% power restored across Ghana- ECG announces – Myjoyonline.com
Myjoyonline.com
85% power restored across Ghana- ECG announces
The Electricity Company of Ghana ECG says it has restored power to over 85 percent of its customers who were affected by last night's massive power outage. The electricity distributor says it has experienced some few challenges including the poor …
