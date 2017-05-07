Most of Life Esidemeni patients moved – health department – News24
Johannesburg – Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says 91% of the remaining Life Esidemeni patients have been transferred to appropriate and suitable facilities and about 20 NGOs where they were housed before, have been closed down.
