Most of Life Esidemeni patients moved – health department – News24

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Most of Life Esidemeni patients moved – health department
Johannesburg – Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa says 91% of the remaining Life Esidemeni patients have been transferred to appropriate and suitable facilities and about 20 NGOs where they were housed before, have been closed down.
