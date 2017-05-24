96 Rape Suspects Arrested in Kano Between April & May 2017

The Kano State police Command, on Tuesday said it had arrested a total of 96 suspected rapists in the state between April and May. The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Magaji Majiya, said at an interaction with newsmen in Kano that 77 of the suspects had been charged to court, while eight cases were under […]

