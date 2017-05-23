96 suspected rapists nabbed within 2 months in Kano

The Kano State police Command, on Tuesday said it had arrested a total of 96 suspected rapists in the state between April and now.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), DSP Magaji Majiya, said at an interaction with newsmen in Kano that 77 of the suspects had been charged to court, while eight cases were under investigation.

He gave the average age of the suspects to be from 75 to 23.

“It is disheartening to note that from April to date we have recorded 85 incidents of rape and other related offences.

“A total number of 96 suspects were arrested and 77 cases have already been charged to court for Prosecution”.

Majiya expressed regret that indecency and unnatural offences have been on the increase in the state.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Yusuf, has made it a priority to ensure that all such cases were thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.

The PPRO assured the public that the police would continue to apprehend all suspects involved in crimes.

He urged parents and guardians to monitor the movement and behaviour of their children, so as to keep them away from criminal activities.

Majiya appealed to religious leaders to collaborate with the command in sensitising the youth on the need to shun evil acts.

He further called on traditional rulers, community leaders and other well-meaning residents of the state to join hands with security agencies to fight crime in their communities.

