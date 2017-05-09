Pages Navigation Menu

9ice dumps politics, returns to music

Posted on May 17, 2017

Abolore Akande, popularly known as 9ice has said he is leaving politics to return to his music career. 9ice, speaking in an interview with Funmi Iyanda on her YouTube series ‘Ask Funmi’, admitted he was keen on politics, but stated that Nigerians are not ready for real change. “I want to do politics but the […]

