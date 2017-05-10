A bee emoji gets you Beyonce — Pandora will suggest artists for you based on emojis

As part of Pandora’s new Sounds Like You campaign, you can now tweet an emoji and the #soundslike hashtag to the Pandora Music account on Twitter and will get an automated suggestion to a station based on the emoji you choose.

The post A bee emoji gets you Beyonce — Pandora will suggest artists for you based on emojis appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

