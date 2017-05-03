A Breakdown Of All The Businesses In The Cape Town CBD – And Other Interesting Graphs

There’s never a shortage of things going on in the Cape Town CBD, and over the past few years it has become one of the city’s premier tourist destinations.

Move over V&A Waterfront, there’s a new boss taking over (HERE).

Now with the Cape Town Central City Improvement District releasing its annual “year in review” report, we can take a closer look at what’s going on in the heart of the CBD.

First an explanation of sorts from BusinessTech:

The Cape Town Central City is the traditional CBD or “downtown” of the Cape Town metropole, and lies within a 1.62km² area managed and promoted by the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID). This area is bordered to the northeast by Table Bay harbour (the Port of Cape Town) including the V&A Waterfront and by the largely residential suburbs around the rest of its perimeter known as the Atlantic Seaboard (to the northwest), the City Bowl (to the west and south), and District Six and Woodstock (to the southeast).

You want that in map form? Fine:

I know there’s a lot of fine print there – you can find enlarged versions of the Precinct breakdowns HERE.

Let’s talk business:

58 property and real estate businesses within the CBD – that seems a touch excessive, doesn’t it?

Let’s finish with some facts and figures pitting Cape Town against the rest of the country:

Check those literacy rates out – who said we don’t read good?

[source:businesstech]

