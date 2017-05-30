A Celebration Of Two ‘Firsts’| Jane Michael Ekanem To Showcase First Collection At The First Ever Lagos Leather Fair

Celebrity stylist and fashion designer, Jane Michael Ekanem will be showcasing her first collection at the Lagos Leather Fair on 4th of June 2017.

The collection, themed ‘The Ladypreneur’, will feature the clean cuts and seamless finishing the Jane Michael brand is noted for. She will be showcasing alongside Wanger Ayu and Samuel Noon.

The Lagos Leather Fair is a private initiative born out of a need to redress the current situation, within the leather industry and to unlock the huge potential of the leather industry. It also aims to empower the players along the leather value chain.

The Lagos Leather fair will be holding at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos on the 2nd to 4th of June 2017. Members of the public need to register on the Lagos Leather Fair website to attend the master classes and experience an exciting shopping experience, workshops and panel discussions and finally the showcase of leather masterpieces from different creative perspectives.

Jane Michael officially began designing in 2016 and has had her pieces worn by celebrity personalities such as Lola Rae, Bolanle Olukanni, Simi, Omawunmi and many others.

Visit www.thelagosleatherfair.com to register and attend.

The post A Celebration Of Two ‘Firsts’| Jane Michael Ekanem To Showcase First Collection At The First Ever Lagos Leather Fair appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

