More Chibok girls to return in swap deal, says minister – Newburghcircle
|
Newburghcircle
|
More Chibok girls to return in swap deal, says minister
Newburghcircle
Sani told CNN the negotiating team included Swiss intermediaries, Nigerian security forces and a mediator. The newly released girls will join the program. “And I believe very strongly that soon, the remaining girls will be released by the grace of God …
Politics of prisoner-hostage swap
A Chibok father reunites with his daughter and shares his story
Presidency: Freed Girl Not One of 219 Chibok Schoolgirls
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!