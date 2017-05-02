A Few South African Videographers To Keep A Close Eye On [Videos]

Given that everyone has a phone these days, and most laptops come with pretty slick editing software, there is no shortage of inspiring travel videos out there.

You might think it’s easy to throw together some drone footage and edit a few slow-motion shots, but to make a video that captures what a place is really about takes some skill.

Over the last while we’ve come across a few local videographers with a habit of making inspiring videos, so let’s check in with what they’ve been up to.

First up is Kiril Dobrev, who one year ago quit his job, sold everything and left South Africa. He recently travelled through New Zealand and had this to say:

New Zealand has been a place I’ve wanted to visit after hearing stories of its epic natural beauty. I took a short trip around the North and South islands with my family, and we were truly blown away by this experience. It’s one of those places that is hard to describe in words. This film showcases that experience, told through the words of Allan Watts, whose speech on being completely here and now is something I try to remind myself to do.

Enjoy:

Then there’s Albert Retief [pictured up top] and Adriaan Louw, two videographers who travelled together from Seoul to Hong Kong via Beijing. They put together a video titled GAJA, which means “Let’s Go” in Korean:

Albert is currently travelling in Myanmar (follow him on Instagram HERE), having already travelled solo with public transport from Tokyo to Cape Town overland, so we’re excited to see what he has in store next.

I’ll chuck The Rusty Mokoro into the mix, even though he is about as Zimbabwean as they come, with this tribute to the mighty Zambezi a thing of beauty:

My mate, Geoff, and I took a short microadventure to where the Zambezi River makes its way back into Zambia, on the border with Angola. We launched the canoe at Chavuma Falls, where 3 days earlier a fisherman had been killed by a crocodile; a harsh reminder of the human-wildlife conflict that occurs all throughout the continent as we battle to share resources with wildlife.

Top stuff from the Mokoro man:

We’re all for showcasing great videos, so if you have something you’re proud of send it our way at editor@2oceansvibe.com.

Just don’t include the word ‘wanderlust’, or else you’re shooting yourself in the foot.

[sources:youtube&vimeo&youtube]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

