A May Day like no other?

ONE did not have to be a soothsayer to predict that this year’s May Day a.k.a. Workers’ Day celebration would be muted, that it would be devoid of the carnival-like atmosphere that characterised May Days in past years wherein workers from various sectors, dressed in colourful segmented uniformed attires and armed with the symbols of their trades marched convivially before select dignitaries at packed mini stadia or squares amidst background drums, songs and music. This year, the mood is sombre as the average Nigerian worker grapples with the challenges of keeping body and soul together as well as catering to the basic necessities of his family, namely, food, shelter, clothing plus healthcare and education.

In truth, the percentage of salaried people or those who earn regular monthly incomes, that is, those who are fully employed is small in comparison to the total population. A good percentage of our populace is either unemployed or under-employed. This puts further stress on the worker as the number of people dependent on him/her rises. And with purchasing power shrinking due to galloping inflation, it does not also require a soothsayer to know that this could lead to frayed nerves.

Forget the 2017 World Happiness Report which ranks Nigerians as the fifth happiest people in Africa and the 95th of 155 countries in the world. It does not tell the whole story. Imagine that war-torn countries like Libya and Somalia are ranked in the report as third and fifth happiest people in Africa, respectively.

Nigerians have a way of masking the stirrings of their souls to the outside world. They call it “corporate packaging”. Thus, a man who can hardly afford one meal a day could be dressed in the best of suits or well starched babaringa chatting boisterously with his neighbours or others, just to get some “respect” from them. The incidence of hypertension which