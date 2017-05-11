Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A mother was reunited with her daughter after 52 YEARS! (photos, video) – TUKO.CO.KE

Posted on May 11, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TUKO.CO.KE

A mother was reunited with her daughter after 52 YEARS! (photos, video)
TUKO.CO.KE
50 years ago, a young mother was forced by her parents to give her child up. There was never a day this woman, called – Donna Pavey did not think of her daughter. She never gave up hope of finding her again. This long wait is now finally over. Pavey
Mother and daughter reunite for the first time after 52 years apart9Honey

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.