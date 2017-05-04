Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A Museum of the Bible meant to appeal to all religions – Washington Post

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Washington Post

A Museum of the Bible meant to appeal to all religions
Washington Post
With a subject sacred and central to diverse faiths, the Museum of the Bible aims to appeal to religions of all kinds, and to those who don't believe in any. Washington's newest museum — set to open Nov. 17 in a 430,000-square-foot building a few

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.