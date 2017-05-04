Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

A must read for parents and parents to be , how a bus driver tried to kidnapp two siblings

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Facebook user, identified as  Anazodo Caroline, has shared a shocking story of how the her nieces were almost kidnapped by their school bus driver. According to her, her two nieces( 4 and 1 year 6 months respective ages) were picked from the house and the driver tried to kidnap them by driving off with …

The post A must read for parents and parents to be , how a bus driver tried to kidnapp two siblings appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.