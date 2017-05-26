A New Dispensation of Service to the People

The envisaged new dispensation of efficiency in water supply and management in Taraba State received a big boost last week when Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku made good his promise to send some members of the Taraba State Water Agency for training in Nairobi, Kenya. Sixty-seven members of staff made up of 50 newly employed and 17 old members of staff are on the trip. The contingent is made up of engineers from all departments of that profession, scientists, town and regional planners, marketing and public relations officers. They had all participated in a one week-long induction course prior to their departure.

At the formal presentation of members of the contingent to Governor Ishaku preparatory to their departure, the Governor advised them to be good ambassadors of Taraba State. He told them that the government was expecting them to come back to the state fully schooled and knowledgeable about water supply and management efficiency. He said in an age of technology in which the world was operating, no government can afford to produce water and waste it. He urged them to study the system in Kenya which he said he had found during his visit to that country to be very efficient, and improve on it on their return.

He said the trip was a fulfilment of the promise he had made during the water town hall meeting on water reforms in the state in February this year and explained why the process that produced the candidates that were selected for the training in Kenya had to be rigorous. “The process had to be rigorous because that is the only way we can get those who will make us proud both in Kenya and back home in Taraba.” He told the trainees that while he was in Kenya, he saw and admired the work culture there. “They are serious-minded set of Africans and good in the jobs they do.” He urged the trainees to come back with a similar culture of excellence and commitment. “You must develop a new spirit and attitude to work and let that new spirit show in you when you return.”

He said the water reform in the state has now made the introduction of new laws mandatory for effective performance. The laws will make the state Water Agency self-accounting and with a condition of service that will enable workers to earn higher salaries than they presently do. Ishaku thanked the World Bank for encouraging and supporting the water reform programme of his administration and for the good comments it has already made about the new water billing system in Taraba State.

On Monday May 22, it was the turn of the health sector to experience the rain of blessing that is going round, courtesy of Governor Ishaku’s large-heartedness and passion for the welfare of the people. On that day, Ishaku flagged off the Maternal Newborn and Child Health Week, a programme of special intervention to tackle morbidity and mortality among children under five years and pregnant women. The exercise will be carried out in the 168 geo-political wards in the 16 Local Government Areas of Taraba State and the services to be provided include immunization against childhood killer diseases, nutritional assessment of children for malnutrition, Vitamin A supplementation to boost immunity and improve vision for children and de-worming.

At the flag-off, Governor Ishaku spoke of his passion for the health of children and mothers who, he said, belonged to the very vulnerable group. “I cannot afford to see under my rescue mantra children and mothers die of diseases that are preventable.” He said his administration’s projects on the provision of potable water, the renovation and re-equipment of general hospitals and the commencement of training in the state’s College of Nursing and Midwifery were all predicated on his desire to promote good health and the general wellbeing of the people. He urged the people to take advantage of this programme to access the services being provided by the healthcare givers.

At the ceremony Governor Ishaku, assisted by health officials, immunized children that were presented. Government has fully deployed human and material resources towards the successful implementation of the campaign. He urged mothers to take advantage of the campaign to guarantee their wellbeing and that of their children. He also advised parents and husbands not to prevent their wives and children from accessing the benefits of the programme.

At another ceremony in Government House earlier, Governor Ishaku was presented with copies of AFRICA Today Magazine by its publisher, Mr Kayode Soyinka, a London-based Nigerian journalist. The magazine’s cover of its edition of April/May was devoted to the activities of the Taraba State government, featuring especially the tourism potentials of the state. It also carried a special interview with Governor Ishaku in which he discussed virtually all aspects of his Rescue Agenda programme.

In a short remark at the event, Governor Ishaku praised the magazine’s publisher for doing a good job of reporting in graphic details various aspects of the achievements of his administration and, in particular, the emphasis given on the cover of the magazine to Highland Tea produced in the state. He said Highland Tea was the second best tea brand in the world, next only to Ceylon tea. Ishaku said, tourism, agriculture and mining are the potential money spinners for the state and assured that these industries would be developed.

Ishaku commended Soyinka for what he described an “an excellent publication”, noting that it was difficult to believe that it was the work of a Nigerian. “That a Nigerian did this excellent job means that given the enabling environment, Nigerians can conquer in any field of human endeavour”, he said.

Soyinka, in his own remarks thanked Ishaku and members of the administration for the opportunity and for the support he enjoyed in the process of going round the state to gather materials for the publication. He said Highland tea was already in high demand in the U.K and urged the Governor to start a process for the marketing of the product in EU countries.

At yet another ceremony that day in Government House, Governor Ishaku was presented an award by the Theological College of Northern Nigeria. The presentation was done by Reverend (Dr) Haruna Bako in recognition of the good works of the Governor in the state. Ishaku said the award came as a pleasant surprise and “it shows that somebody somewhere is watching and following what we are doing.” He said the award was not only for him but for the entire people of Taraba noting that what the state needed most at this point in time is prayer.

Rev Bako told Ishaku that his institution was impressed with the zeal, courage and honesty that the governor had brought to bear on the discharge of his duties and assured him that pastors and Christian leaders in and outside his institution were praying for him.

