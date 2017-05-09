A passionate call for public assistance

Please this is passionate appeal for everyone to help a people in need, nothing is too small, nothing is too big. Whatever you can afford, may your heart lead you to give. Amen!

The people of ALUBELEKE in Umuezoka, Ezza North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have a long history of suffering when it comes to this bridge! In fact, it appears they are not part of any state in Nigeria considering how their basic needs are abandoned especially this bridge which is not only expedient but basic to their survival.

The government do not care about them. They are only remembered during election campaigns. The plights of these people pricked the heart of IMPART-CARE FOUNDATION and

consequently, it has decided to construct the bridge and change the history of the community and people forever. Construction of this bridge will reactivate and rejuvenate the people in all facets of life.

The Foundation therefore, calls on the government, good spirited Nigerians and the public at large to join the foundation in pulling resources together with a view to achieving this goal.

You can reach the coordinator of IMPART-CARE FOUNDATION through this number:

Mr. Okezie Emmanuel – 08064538591





















