A Twist in the Narrative: Bitcoin Transactions Could Help Catch Those Behind WannaCry

Bitcoin has received a lot of negative press in the past, especially due to its increased usage among cybercriminals. But now, after a global scale WannaCry ransomware attack, the narrative about Bitcoin and its connections to crime seems to have taken a positive turn. According to a recent statement by the Head of Global Cybercrime … Continue reading A Twist in the Narrative: Bitcoin Transactions Could Help Catch Those Behind WannaCry

The post A Twist in the Narrative: Bitcoin Transactions Could Help Catch Those Behind WannaCry appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

