A Woman Will Tell You If She’s Into It With Her Eyes, Study Says

Just as science has proven that unclad photos turn women on, people’s pupils dilate when they look at physically appealing images. But new research suggests that her eyes will tell you whether or not she’s into it, regardless of whether or not you’re in the unclad. Researchers from The University of Kent set out to determine whether or …

The post A Woman Will Tell You If She’s Into It With Her Eyes, Study Says appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

