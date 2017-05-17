A workable structure for Nigeria (1)

THE country is severely stressed because the structures to make it function are faulty. There is too much government. Government is a national bakery where those who work in it must share the bread they refuse to help bake. In government, there is massive stealing of public funds. The people, themselves, are severely stressed. The more welfare they expect, the less they get. The more they are told about peace and security, the more they are harassed both by the private armies of the powerful few and hoodlums who are the products of inequity, deprivation, and urban denial. Our law-enforcement agencies are poorly manned, ill-equipped and inadequately motivated.

The society itself has not been trained to ask questions from those who make it by the simple procedure of joining the political class: Understandably, because government is a stranger to the people, a place where taking what is not yours is an achievement to be celebrated, and for which national honours can be conferred.

The provisions on corruption were stiff enough to discourage infringing them before the present an- ti-corruption and related crimes law was passed. But everyone laughs at the latest political scenes and provisions, as they did the ones preceding them.

Nigeria is a federation, and it must operate as a federation. The 36 states are too weak to constitute the federating units. We need another buffer between the states and the federal, and that is the present zones that have naturally emerged. They are six, and should constitute the federating units. The powers at the centre are too many. The power of the National Assembly as the defect law-maker for everything both on the legislative and concurrent lists is not healthy for the federation.