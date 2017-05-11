Aaron Ramsey Benefiting From My Change In Tactics – Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger has revealed that midfielder Aaron Ramsey is directly benefiting from his decision to switch to a 3-4-1-2 formation.

Aaron Ramsey has endured an indifferent season with the Gunners, but he has produced two of his best performances of the season in the wins over Manchester United and Southampton respectively.

He told the club’s official website: “He has a bit more protection behind him and has more freedom to go forward and get into the box.

“When he is at his best physically, he has a huge engine. Also he has a sense for the timing of his runs, so when he’s physically strong he can take advantage of his tactical knowledge of the game.

“You would say the system suits him well, and that’s what you want. Some players maybe suffer a bit more, but what is most important is that the system takes advantage of the quality of the players individually as much as possible.”

